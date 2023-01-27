The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Stake Increased by Arvest Trust Co. N A

Arvest Trust Co. N A increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,318 shares during the quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 251.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IPG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

NYSE:IPG opened at $35.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.13 and its 200-day moving average is $30.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.03%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

