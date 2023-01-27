The New Germany Fund (NYSE:GF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.33

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.33 and traded as high as $9.29. The New Germany Fund shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 31,737 shares changing hands.

The New Germany Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.01.

Get The New Germany Fund alerts:

The New Germany Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.0431 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The New Germany Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GF. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,285,000 after buying an additional 215,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 14,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,157,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,196,000 after buying an additional 42,811 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The New Germany Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Germany Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.