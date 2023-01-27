The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Bought by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,925 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,158 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $13,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of TD traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.54. The stock had a trading volume of 302,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $57.27 and a 12 month high of $86.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.85.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.14. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.7081 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.