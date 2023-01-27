Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Downgraded by Handelsbanken

Handelsbanken cut shares of Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. SEB Equities lowered Thule Group AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Thule Group AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold.
Thule Group AB (publ) Stock Up 1.4 %
THUPY opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. Thule Group AB has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $25.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average of $11.55.
About Thule Group AB (publ)
Thule Group AB is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of sports and outdoor products. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden.
