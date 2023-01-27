Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) Short Interest Down 99.0% in January

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the December 31st total of 615,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP raised its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 60,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 3rd quarter worth $5,799,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 427,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 206,684 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 970,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,564,000 after acquiring an additional 364,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,182,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,652,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Price Performance

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.90.

About Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

