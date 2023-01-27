tinyBuild’s (TBLD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of tinyBuild (LON:TBLD – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.10) price objective on shares of tinyBuild in a report on Monday.

tinyBuild Stock Performance

Shares of tinyBuild stock opened at GBX 77 ($0.95) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £156.96 million and a P/E ratio of 1,540.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 105.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 111.39. tinyBuild has a 1-year low of GBX 75 ($0.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 199 ($2.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

About tinyBuild

tinyBuild, Inc engages in the development and publishing of video games worldwide. It offers games for PC, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PlayStation, 3DS, VR, Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, Switch, and Linux. The company also organizes gaming events. tinyBuild, Inc was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

