Tokocrypto Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.36 Million (TKO)

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. In the last week, Tokocrypto has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tokocrypto coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokocrypto has a total market cap of $147.35 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 103.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $93.29 or 0.00402236 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,545.90 or 0.28225025 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.12 or 0.00582619 BTC.

Tokocrypto Coin Profile

Tokocrypto’s genesis date was April 15th, 2018. Tokocrypto’s total supply is 497,801,124 coins. Tokocrypto’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tokocrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokocrypto was launched in September 2018 and became the first entity registered under Indonesia's Commodities Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (BAPPEBTI) by November of that year. Tokocrypto’s latest project, TKO, is the first Indonesian cryptocurrency to offer a unique hybrid token model.The token serves several purposes on the Tokocrypto blockchain platform and allows users to participate in crypto exchanges, deposit and savings programs, cross-platform DeFi applications, and NFT marketplaces. Toko Token was officially launched in April 2021 and has since attracted the attention of both private and enterprise users. The Tokocrypto platform was created in tandem with Binance, which serves as a significant backing for the project and its future development.”

