Toncoin (TON) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.36 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Toncoin has a market cap of $8.36 billion and approximately $41.04 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.45 or 0.00010673 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Toncoin has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00048982 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030170 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000208 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017963 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004350 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.58 or 0.00216046 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002846 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,950.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.45186741 USD and is up 4.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $39,407,683.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.