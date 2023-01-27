TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Short Interest Down 25.7% in January

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 365,200 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the December 31st total of 491,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TORM

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMD. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TORM during the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its position in shares of TORM by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 353,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 57,774 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TORM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TORM by 1.5% during the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 54,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of TORM by 42.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TORM alerts:

TORM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRMD opened at $23.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of -201.88. TORM has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $31.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.40.

TORM Announces Dividend

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter. TORM had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 27.50%. The business had revenue of $448.10 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.84%. TORM’s payout ratio is 107.58%.

TORM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.