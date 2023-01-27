Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:TPZ) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.27

Shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.27 and traded as high as $13.81. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 10,264 shares changing hands.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average is $13.27.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Insider Activity at Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Conrad S. Ciccotello bought 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $49,764.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,786.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 277,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 97,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at about $129,000.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

