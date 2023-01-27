Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Short Interest Up 47.1% in January

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 502,400 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the December 31st total of 341,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Tosoh Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TOSCF remained flat at $11.85 during midday trading on Friday. Tosoh has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $11.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.21.
Tosoh Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tosoh (TOSCF)
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
- PCE Indicates Slowdown In Spending, Economy Weakens
- Microsoft’s Comeback Is Now Underway
Receive News & Ratings for Tosoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tosoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.