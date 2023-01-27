Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Short Interest Up 47.1% in January

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 502,400 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the December 31st total of 341,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tosoh Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TOSCF remained flat at $11.85 during midday trading on Friday. Tosoh has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $11.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.21.

Tosoh Company Profile

Tosoh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of basic chemicals, petrochemicals, fine chemicals, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chlor-alkali, Specialty, Engineering, and Others. The Petrochemical segment offers olefins and polymers. The Chlor-alkali segment provides caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, high-performance polyurethane, organic chemicals, urethane raw materials, and cement.

