Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 651 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $117.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $484.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.55 and a 200 day moving average of $101.29. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $73.95 and a 12 month high of $117.78.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.35.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

