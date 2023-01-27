Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.76% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.78.
Tractor Supply Price Performance
TSCO opened at $226.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.74. The company has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)
- Microsoft’s Comeback Is Now Underway
- Can Amazon Recover Amid Tech Stock Sell-off?
- EVs, Robotics Among Growth Drivers As Chipmaker STMicro Gaps Up
- Does Oil Services Firm NOV Have Enough Energy To Maintain Rally?
- Shopify Clears Cup-With-Handle Base: Can Momentum Continue?
Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.