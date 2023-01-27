Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.78.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO opened at $226.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.74. The company has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

