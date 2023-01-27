Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.30-10.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.0-15.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.11 billion. Tractor Supply also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.30-$10.60 EPS.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TSCO stock traded down $3.56 on Friday, reaching $223.16. 426,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,745. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.74.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 39.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSCO. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $245.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,896,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $475,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 11,372 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Further Reading

