Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 12,221 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 147% compared to the average volume of 4,939 call options.

StoneCo Stock Performance

STNE remained flat at $11.60 during midday trading on Friday. 2,887,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,468,146. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. StoneCo has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $16.28.

Get StoneCo alerts:

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $478.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.52 million. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneCo

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STNE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter worth $122,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in StoneCo by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in StoneCo by 190.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 882,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 578,488 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STNE. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of StoneCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

StoneCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.