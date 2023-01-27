Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 12,221 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 147% compared to the average volume of 4,939 call options.
StoneCo Stock Performance
STNE remained flat at $11.60 during midday trading on Friday. 2,887,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,468,146. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. StoneCo has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $16.28.
StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $478.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.52 million. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneCo
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STNE. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of StoneCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.
StoneCo Company Profile
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
