Traders Purchase Large Volume of Elys Game Technology Put Options (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 542 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 885% compared to the typical daily volume of 55 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elys Game Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology by 132.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elys Game Technology by 47.4% in the second quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elys Game Technology by 112.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 76,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Elys Game Technology alerts:

Elys Game Technology Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ELYS opened at $0.49 on Friday. Elys Game Technology has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.55.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology ( NASDAQ:ELYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 42.45% and a negative return on equity of 182.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elys Game Technology will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products includes e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.