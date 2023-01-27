Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CFO Christopher R. Cline Sells 852 Shares

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $18,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,871 shares in the company, valued at $719,874.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Travere Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %
TVTX traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.83. 675,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.11. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.48. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $30.35.
Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $53.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.32 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 137.68% and a negative net margin of 123.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Travere Therapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000.
Travere Therapeutics Company Profile
Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Travere Therapeutics (TVTX)
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.