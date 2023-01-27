Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CFO Christopher R. Cline Sells 852 Shares

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $18,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,871 shares in the company, valued at $719,874.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %

TVTX traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.83. 675,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.11. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.48. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $30.35.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $53.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.32 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 137.68% and a negative net margin of 123.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Travere Therapeutics

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Travere Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

