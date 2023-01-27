Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Short Interest Update

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 2,700.0% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSRYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Treasury Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Treasury Wine Estates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Get Treasury Wine Estates alerts:

Treasury Wine Estates Stock Performance

Shares of TSRYY stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.13. 6,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,747. Treasury Wine Estates has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.79.

About Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyards, Blossom Hill, Cavaliere d'Oro, Coldstream Hills, Devil's Lair, EMBRAZEN, Etude, Fifth Leg, Heemskerk, Hewitt Vineyard, Ingoldby, Jamieson's Run, Killawarra, Leo Buring, Lindeman's, Maison de Grand Esprit, Matua, Penfolds, Pepperjack, Rawson's Retreat, Rosemount Estate, Run Riot, Saltram, Samuel Wynn & Co, Secret Stone, Seppelt, Shingle Peak, Sledgehammer, Squealing pig, St Huberts, Stags' Leap Winery, Stellina di Notte, Sterling Vineyards, T'Gallant, The Walking Dead Wine, Wolf Blass, Wynns Coonawarra Estate, and Yellowglen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Treasury Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasury Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.