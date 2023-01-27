Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:TRIB opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22. Trinity Biotech has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $1.55.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.46 million during the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 42.21% and a negative return on equity of 419.23%. Research analysts predict that Trinity Biotech will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.
