Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIB opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22. Trinity Biotech has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $1.55.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.46 million during the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 42.21% and a negative return on equity of 419.23%. Research analysts predict that Trinity Biotech will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 374,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

Further Reading

