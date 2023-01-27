Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Arvest Trust Co. N A

Arvest Trust Co. N A boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,969 shares during the quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth about $306,000. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 48,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Truist Financial by 6.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 232,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,348 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 962,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,651,000 after purchasing an additional 170,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

TFC opened at $48.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.00. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $66.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TFC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.59.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

