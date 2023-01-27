TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) CFO Michael M. Ozimek Purchases 1,000 Shares

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) CFO Michael M. Ozimek acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.15 per share, with a total value of $33,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,177 shares in the company, valued at $370,517.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRST traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.66. 108,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,945. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $39.36. The stock has a market cap of $641.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.32.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $56.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.32 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 36.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRST shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. King Wealth purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter worth $326,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 2nd quarter valued at $447,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter valued at $621,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 674,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

