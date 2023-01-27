TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) General Counsel Acquires $40,427.31 in Stock

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2023

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRSTGet Rating) General Counsel Michael James Hall acquired 1,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.11 per share, with a total value of $40,427.31. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,622.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ TRST traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,950. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.76 and a 200 day moving average of $35.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.93. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $39.36.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRSTGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 36.55% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $56.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.32 million. On average, analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is presently 36.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

Institutional Trading of TrustCo Bank Corp NY

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter worth about $1,048,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 41,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 45,890 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.