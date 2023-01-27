Trustmark Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

Trustmark has a dividend payout ratio of 31.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Trustmark to earn $2.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

Shares of TRMK opened at $28.21 on Friday. Trustmark has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $38.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.50.

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.14). Trustmark had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $225.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRMK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trustmark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Trustmark from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of Trustmark to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Trustmark in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Trustmark by 33.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Trustmark during the first quarter worth about $632,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Trustmark during the third quarter worth about $607,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Trustmark by 5.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Trustmark by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

