TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

TT Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of TTGPF opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00. TT Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TT Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 275 ($3.40) to GBX 250 ($3.10) in a report on Monday, November 21st.

About TT Electronics

TT Electronics Plc engages in the business of design, manufacture and sale of electronic component and sensor technology for the defense, aerospace, medical, transportation and industrial electronics markets. It operates through the following segments; Sensors & Specialist Components, Power & Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

