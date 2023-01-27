Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Short Interest Update

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 104.3% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Stock Performance
TRKNY stock remained flat at $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.85.
About Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi
