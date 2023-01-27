Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Short Interest Update

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 104.3% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Stock Performance

TRKNY stock remained flat at $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.85.

About Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi

Türk Telekomünikasyon AS engages in the provision of local, national, international and mobile telecommunication services, internet product and services. It operates through the Fixed Line and Mobile segments. The Fixed Line segment provides network access, local usage, domestic and international long distance and infrastructure leases.

