U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $56.32

U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $56.32 and traded as high as $67.02. U-Haul shares last traded at $66.31, with a volume of 290,240 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded U-Haul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.95.

U-Haul ( NASDAQ:UHAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. U-Haul had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 17.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that U-Haul Holding will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

In other U-Haul news, President Edward J. Shoen bought 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.68 per share, for a total transaction of $7,553,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 1,324,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,960,320. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen bought 324,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.67 per share, for a total transaction of $17,389,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 324,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,389,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Edward J. Shoen bought 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.68 per share, with a total value of $7,553,200.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 1,324,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,960,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,324,985 shares of company stock worth $76,868,715. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in U-Haul by 18.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in U-Haul by 24.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in U-Haul by 6.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in U-Haul by 3.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in U-Haul by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

