U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. U.S. Bancorp updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.32. 1,243,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,798,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $60.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.72.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Vista Investment Management grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 4,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wolfe Research lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Articles

