Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Receives $42.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.83.

UBSFY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from €41.00 ($44.57) to €37.00 ($40.22) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €53.00 ($57.61) to €46.00 ($50.00) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €50.00 ($54.35) to €40.00 ($43.48) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €48.50 ($52.72) to €40.00 ($43.48) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

Ubisoft Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of UBSFY opened at $4.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $11.82.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.