UBS Group Analysts Give LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) a €832.00 Price Target

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) has been given a €832.00 ($904.35) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MC. Barclays set a €880.00 ($956.52) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €750.00 ($815.22) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €960.00 ($1,043.48) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €740.00 ($804.35) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €902.00 ($980.43) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Performance

MC stock traded up €9.30 ($10.11) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €801.60 ($871.30). The stock had a trading volume of 308,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,386. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €724.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of €675.46. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a fifty-two week low of €195.45 ($212.45) and a fifty-two week high of €260.55 ($283.21).

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

