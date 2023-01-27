UBS Group Raises Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $114.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ABNB. Mizuho dropped their target price on Airbnb from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Airbnb from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Airbnb from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.19.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB stock opened at $109.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Airbnb has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $191.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. Airbnb had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total value of $978,387.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,087 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,509,485.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $423,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 210,296 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,828,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 555,636 shares of company stock valued at $55,720,426 over the last ninety days. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,575 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 29.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,279,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,460 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Airbnb by 4.2% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,020,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,442,000 after acquiring an additional 243,926 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Airbnb by 5.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,155,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,144,000 after acquiring an additional 199,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 55.3% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,105 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

