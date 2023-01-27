UBS Group Upgrades General Mills (NYSE:GIS) to Buy

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GIS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

NYSE:GIS traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.80. 3,361,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,481,838. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. General Mills has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.34. The company has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.32.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $734,602.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,625.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,829 shares of company stock worth $9,076,630 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

