Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,460.59

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,460.59 ($42.84) and traded as high as GBX 3,500 ($43.33). Ultra Electronics shares last traded at GBX 3,500 ($43.33), with a volume of 1,110,150 shares.
Ultra Electronics Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94. The stock has a market cap of £2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,723.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,500 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,461.44.
About Ultra Electronics
Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. The company operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. It offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications.
