Ultra Market Cap Hits $75.03 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001071 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $75.03 million and approximately $750,646.94 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Ultra
Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.
Buying and Selling Ultra
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
