Ultra Market Cap Hits $75.03 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001071 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $75.03 million and approximately $750,646.94 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,069.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.21 or 0.00586101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00189676 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00043224 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00056186 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000676 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003847 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.24380615 USD and is down -3.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $750,697.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

