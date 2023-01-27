UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02, reports. UMB Financial had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $370.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.27 million.

UMB Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

UMBF stock opened at $87.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.89. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $76.97 and a fifty-two week high of $106.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UMB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

In related news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $43,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other UMB Financial news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $43,775.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $195,166.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,430,493.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,723 shares of company stock valued at $306,370. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UMB Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 1,081.6% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 428.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 38.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

