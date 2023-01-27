United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.39

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.39 and traded as low as $19.85. United Bancshares shares last traded at $20.35, with a volume of 21,345 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $63.15 million, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in United Bancshares by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United Bancshares by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in United Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

United Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Union Bank Co It engages in banking and financial solutions and focuses on commercial banking industry. The firm offers checking, savings and money market, loans, credit cards, merchant services, treasury management, and online banking.

