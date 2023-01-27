United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 33.19%. The firm had revenue of $338.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

United Bankshares Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $39.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.08. United Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.15.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 54.75%.

UBSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

In other United Bankshares news, Director J Paul Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $106,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,382.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBSI. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

