United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,760 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 173.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 1,237.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 185.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Thursday. OTR Global raised United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Rentals from $320.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Rentals to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on United Rentals from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $405.20.

United Rentals Price Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $431.48 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $431.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.39 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 37.58 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

United Rentals declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

