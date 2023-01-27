United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.38 EPS

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38), RTT News reports. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. United Rentals updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

United Rentals Stock Down 0.3 %

URI stock opened at $430.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $431.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $365.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.09.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

URI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $413.36.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,969. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in United Rentals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 845,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,194,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in United Rentals by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,890,000 after buying an additional 221,613 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 647,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,166,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in United Rentals by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 448,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,447,000 after buying an additional 83,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.