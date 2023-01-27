United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Raised to $515.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $425.00 to $515.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on URI. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $320.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $408.36.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Up 9.9 %

URI stock opened at $431.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $431.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $365.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.81.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 37.58 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 177 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,969. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the second quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 173.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 1,237.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 185.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.