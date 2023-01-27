UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Cut by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,683 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 3.5% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $329,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,705. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH stock opened at $488.08 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.73 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $518.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $523.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.39.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.