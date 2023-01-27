Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Raises Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.405 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.
Unitil has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Unitil has a dividend payout ratio of 54.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Unitil to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.9%.
Unitil Stock Performance
Shares of UTL opened at $51.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $831.51 million, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.50. Unitil has a 52-week low of $44.67 and a 52-week high of $61.10.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unitil
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Unitil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Unitil by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 65,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Unitil by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Unitil
Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.
