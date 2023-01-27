Universal Robina Co. (OTCMKTS:UVRBF) Short Interest Update

Universal Robina Co. (OTCMKTS:UVRBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 70.8% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:UVRBF opened at $2.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06. Universal Robina has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $2.68.

Universal Robina Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer food products. It operates through the following segments: Branded Consumer Food Products, Agro-Industrial Products, Commodity Food Products, and Corporate Business. The Branded Consumer Food Products segment manufactures and distributes salty snacks, chocolates, candies, biscuits, bakery products, beverages, instant noodles, pasta and tomato-based products.

