Universal Robina Co. (OTCMKTS:UVRBF) Short Interest Update

Universal Robina Co. (OTCMKTS:UVRBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 70.8% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Universal Robina Price Performance
OTCMKTS:UVRBF opened at $2.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06. Universal Robina has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $2.68.
Universal Robina Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Robina (UVRBF)
- EVs, Robotics Among Growth Drivers As Chipmaker STMicro Gaps Up
- Does Oil Services Firm NOV Have Enough Energy To Maintain Rally?
- Shopify Clears Cup-With-Handle Base: Can Momentum Continue?
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Robina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Robina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.