Urals Energy PCL (LON:UEN) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $38.00

Urals Energy PCL (LON:UEN – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 38 ($0.47) and traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.47). Urals Energy PCL shares last traded at GBX 38 ($0.47), with a volume of 14,900 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of £4.80 million and a P/E ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.96, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.33.
About Urals Energy PCL
Urals Energy Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent exploration and production company in Russia. Its primary exploration and production operations are on the Kolguyev Island based in Timan Pechora, on Sakhalin Island, and Komi region. The company has 2P proved and probable reserves of 46.3 mmboe.
