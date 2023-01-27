urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) Short Interest Update

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,400 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the December 31st total of 172,500 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
NASDAQ UGRO opened at $3.66 on Friday. urban-gro has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $12.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.12.
urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. urban-gro had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $12.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 million. Equities analysts anticipate that urban-gro will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.
urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.
