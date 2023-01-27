Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Receives $26.64 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.97.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.66 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
In related news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $102,456.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $102,456.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
URBN stock opened at $26.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average is $23.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.41. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $17.81 and a 1 year high of $30.52.
Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.
