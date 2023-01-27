Utrust Trading Up 2.8% This Week (UTK)

Utrust (UTK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. In the last week, Utrust has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Utrust has a total market cap of $52.68 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Utrust

Utrust was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

