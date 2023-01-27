UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of UTSI opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.95. UTStarcom has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $5.03.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

