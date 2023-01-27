V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,439 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 412.1% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,316.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $31.75 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.90 and a 200-day moving average of $28.39.

