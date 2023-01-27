V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 911 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 14.6% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 37,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 55.7% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 32.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,746,000 after buying an additional 9,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

FICO opened at $646.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 1.28. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $340.48 and a 12 month high of $658.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $608.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $510.29.

Insider Activity

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.12% and a negative return on equity of 51.08%. The business had revenue of $348.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total transaction of $8,293,455.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,158.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total transaction of $8,293,455.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,158.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $288,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,606 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,072 shares of company stock worth $12,180,047 over the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $697.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $614.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.50.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

