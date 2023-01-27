V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 911 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 14.6% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 37,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 55.7% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 32.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,746,000 after buying an additional 9,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.
Fair Isaac Trading Up 0.5 %
FICO opened at $646.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 1.28. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $340.48 and a 12 month high of $658.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $608.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $510.29.
In other news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total transaction of $8,293,455.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,158.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total transaction of $8,293,455.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,158.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $288,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,606 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,072 shares of company stock worth $12,180,047 over the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $697.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $614.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.50.
Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.
