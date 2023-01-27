V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $465,000 Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 75,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $55.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.99. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.60.

